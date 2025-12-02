PFA releases monthly performance report; over Rs1.7m fines imposed

- Advertisement -

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Dec 02 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Dera Ghazi Khan has released its detailed performance report for the month of November, highlighting extensive actions taken against individuals and businesses involved in food adulteration and violations of hygiene standards.

According to the report, PFA’s food safety teams conducted inspections at 1,968 food points across DG Khan city and surrounding areas. Of these, 801 food businesses were issued notices for various shortcomings and failure to comply with legal requirements.

The authority imposed fines exceeding Rs1.7 million on 138 food outlets for violations of food safety regulations. Additionally, cases were registered against two individuals, who were subsequently arrested for serious breaches. Furthermore, two food premises were sealed until improvement due to persistent non-compliance despite repeated warnings.

During the crackdown, food safety teams confiscated and disposed of 24,000 litres of substandard cold drinks, 5,000 litres of adulterated milk, 110 litres of used or unfit cooking oil, 310 kilograms of unhygienic meat, and 38 kilograms of unsafe spices.

The teams also inspected 188 milk shops and 437 milk carrier vehicles, examining a total of 146,278 litres of milk. Due to non-compliance with quality standards, fines amounting to Rs368,000 were imposed on 23 shops and two milk carrier vehicles.

The Director General of the Punjab Food Authority reiterated that strict action will continue under the department’s zero-tolerance policy against adulteration. He emphasized that ensuring the provision of safe and hygienic food to the public remains the authority’s top priority, and that no negligence in this mission will be tolerated.