PFA registers FIR against beverage unit for forgery

LAHORE, Jul 20 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams carried out an operation on Lahore-Kasur Road and registered an FIR against a beverage unit for forgery and producing counterfeit cold drinks using prohibited chemicals, substandard flavors, and an unapproved formula.

During the operation, the PFA teams seized 540 litres of fake cold drinks, 420 litres of flavoured chemicals, gas cylinders, filling machines, and empty bottles. Additionally, 60 litres of harmful prepared mixture were discarded on the spot. The unit was found operating in extremely unhygienic conditions.

In a separate action, a prominent food unit on Multan Road was fined Rs. 200,000 for failing to comply with previously issued directives. Inspectors discovered insects in the processing area, incomplete medical screening records of workers, and the absence of employee training certificates.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed told media on Sunday that operations against counterfeit and adulterated food products are ongoing across Punjab in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those violating food safety and hygiene laws.

He also urged citizens to carefully check manufacturing and expiry dates when purchasing food products and to report any violations to the PFA Helpline 1223.