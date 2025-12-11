PFA nabs key supplier of adulterated milk, 10,000 litres destroyed

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 11 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have apprehended a key milk supplier involved in adulteration in Rawalpindi and destroyed around 10,000 litres of the spurious product prepared with skimmed powder and vegetable oil, a PFA spokesman said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, a supply tanker was intercepted on Murree Road in the Arya Mohalla area while offloading the consignment to a local shop. He said samples were sent to the Lahore laboratory, where they failed the quality test.

The milk had reportedly been transported from Mandi Bahauddin for distribution across the city.

He added that the PFA sealed the shop, while both the vehicle and freezer were taken into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated at the Waris Khan Police Station.

The spokesman said the crackdown against adulterated milk was under way across the province, urging citizens to report complaints on the PFA helpline 1223.