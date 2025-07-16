PFA lodges FIR against counterfeit juice manufacturing unit

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the owner of a fake juice manufacturing unit during a raid conducted on Kasur Road, as part of drive against food adulteration.

Under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams discarded 110 litres of substandard juice and confiscated 34 cartons of juice, fake labels, synthetic flavours, and a mixing tank from the unit operating without a food license.

The DG said that the unit was involved in preparing counterfeit juice using attractive packaging of a well-known brand to deceive consumers and supply it in the market. The storage conditions and quality of raw materials were found to be extremely poor, and no purchase records were available on site. He added that on-spot testing revealed the juice failed to meet safety standards, with BRIX levels below the permissible limit.

The DG added that strict action is being taken against all food business operators involved in forgery, adding that there is no space for health enemies in Punjab. He emphasized that all food businesses must strictly follow PFA’s regulations.

He has requested the public to play its role in the fight against food adulteration by reporting any complaints to PFA’s 1223 helpline.