PFA & Livestock Department form committee to ensure milk quality

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and the Livestock Department have decided to work jointly to ensure the supply of safe and quality milk across the province.

An 11-member high-level committee comprising senior officers has been constituted, which will present its recommendations on reforms in milk production and farm management within one month.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told media on Saturday that special focus will be placed on breed improvement and feed management to enhance both milk yield and quality. Training modules will be developed for farmers on animal breeding, feeding practices, and water management. He added that breed improvement programs will significantly enhance milk production as well as quality standards.

He said that a modern action plan will be devised for digital tracking and complete traceability of milk. Mechanisms will also be proposed for on-farm screening of antibiotics, chemicals, and pathogens. In addition, certification, licensing, training, and registration of dairy farms will be made mandatory to align the sector with international dairy farming practices.

The Director General said that an international standard policy will be introduced to ensure higher milk production, safe transportation, bridging demand-supply gaps, and preventing adulteration. “Pakistan is already among the world’s leading milk producers, but urgent short- and long-term policies are required to further strengthen this vital sector,” he emphasized.

He added that strict monitoring will be ensured from production to transportation in line with defined principles. The committee will submit its recommendations to the PFA within one month. “Punjab Food Authority remains committed to guaranteeing the provision of safe and quality food to the people,” he added.