PFA intensifies action against adulterated milk, substandard salt in Murree, Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stepped up its crackdown on the preparation and sale of adulterated and substandard food items across the province, a PFA spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, inspections carried out in Murree and Chakwal led to the disposal of a large quantity of adulterated milk and inferior-quality salt, while strict legal action was initiated against several milk shops and production units.

The spokesperson said that during sampling at milk shops on Lower Mall and Cart Road in Murree, the presence of dry powder was confirmed in the milk. The PFA teams subsequently discarded nearly 500 litres of adulterated milk on the spot. Cases were registered against four milk shops found guilty of adulteration, and the premises were sealed.

He added that ensuring safe and quality food for residents and tourists in Murree remained a top priority. Routine inspections of various food outlets and milk shops were being carried out daily. Citizens and tourists were urged to report complaints to the PFA helpline 1223.

In Chakwal, the PFA Rawalpindi Division teams conducted an operation at a salt production unit located in the Small Industrial Estate on Rawalpindi Road. After laboratory analysis declared the samples unfit, around 10,000 kilograms of substandard salt was destroyed. The unit was also fined Rs30,000 for producing salt with iodine content below the approved standard.

The spokesperson said that inspections of all major and minor food production units across the province were under way to ensure the supply of safe and quality food to the public.