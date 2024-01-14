PFA imposes Rs 660,000 fine on five eateries

PFA imposes Rs 660,000 fine on five eateries
LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections of various restaurants and bakeries on MM Alam Road here on Sunday.
PFA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority penalised five eateries with Rs 660,000 cumulative fine for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fine was imposed over use of substandard cooking oil and prohibited ingredients while preparing different food dishes. The PFA team also witnessed an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene in kitchen areas, he added. He said food business operators also failed to present medical certificates of workers and other necessary record to the raiding teams.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services