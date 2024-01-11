PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Jan 11 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday imposed heavy fines on grocery stores, milk shops, and bakeries in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions for not improving the quality of their products

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur districts on Thursday and imposed over Rs 130,000 fine on different violations.

PFA teams also destroyed 85 kilograms of poor quality/expired food products including 40 kilograms expired food items, 16 litres of cinnamon Sherbat, 19-litre vinegar, and 10kg of other prohibited food items.

Rs 20000 fine was imposed on a superstore in block C, DG Khan city on selling adulterated spices and poor quality vinegar.

Two superstores at Jail Road in Muzaffargarh faced a Rs 60000 fine for selling expired food items, a fine of Rs 14000 was imposed on a milk shop in Kot Addu for not showing a sale-purchase record while a hotel in Daira Deen Panah fined Rs 12000 on using adulterated spices in cooking food.

A famous bakery in Rajanpur fined Rs 10000 for using non-traceable items in preparing food products while another bakery at Chowk Azam in Layyah faced a Rs 15000 fine for poor cleanliness and not having medical certificates of workers.