PFA imposes fine Rs 83,000 for violations

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Dec 2 (APP): Under the mission of providing safe and healthy food, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday conducted inspections of multiple food points, grocery stores, and milk sale centers across the district.

The spokesman said that based on public complaints, the messes of a well-known educational institutions were inspected where poor hygiene and substandard storage conditions were observed.

The expired and low-quality food items were recovered from the kitchens and heavy fines were imposed.

Overall fines worth Rs 83,000 were imposed, he added

During inspections, over 1 kg expired products and 52 liters of expired cold drinks were seized and destroyed.

According to the spokesperson, such operations would continue for the safety of citizens’ health.