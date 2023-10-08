PFA hold seminar on healthy, balanced diet at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 08 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a seminar aimed at raising awareness about the healthy and balanced diet.

PFA Director Operations North Amna Rafique, Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences (IFNS) Director Professor Dr Asif Ahmed, Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Deputy Director Tahira Saddique, Assistant Commissioner City Shobana and faculty members of the university participated in the event.

The seminar was held under the Safe Food City Project (SFCP) of PFA at PMAS-AAUR.

A team of PFA nutritionists gave a detailed briefing to the students about the use of carbonated drinks and its disadvantages to their health. On the occasion, brochures and pamphlets were also distributed to create nutritional awareness among the students.

Government officials and food experts, addressing the participants, said that the purpose of the seminar was to sensitize the students to the balanced diet, nutritious food choices, precautions and efficacy of a standard diet.

They said that eating a healthy and balanced diet helps you control your weight, improve your health, and keep yourself active and energetic. The experts imparted to the participants about the initiatives and future plans of the Punjab Food Authority.

The participants appreciated the efforts of PFA and suggested to organize more such seminars as well as expressed their gratitude for collaboration in favour of students’ health and wellness.