Saturday, October 18, 2025
PFA fines food outlets for violations

GUJRAT, Oct 18 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Gujrat on Saturday continued its crackdown against vendors selling substandard and unhygienic food items.
According to a PFA spokesperson, food safety teams inspected various locations and imposed fines on several shopkeepers for violating hygiene and quality standards.
A chicken shop on Shahdullah road was fined Rs15,000 for violating food safety regulations, while a dairy shop in Samma Gujrat was fined Rs12,000.
Similarly, two hotels and restaurants near Larry Adda were fined Rs10,000 each for poor cleanliness arrangements.
During the operation, two suspicious milk samples were sent to the laboratory for testing and around 4.5 kilograms of prohibited food items were discarded on the spot.
District Food Officer Rizwan Saeed said that the PFA would continue indiscriminate operations to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public.
