PFA fines 11 food outlets, discards 200 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Special enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, conducted a large-scale operation in Lahore and imposed fines totalling Rs. 520,000 on 11 out of 16 inspected food outlets.

During the crackdown, 200 litres of adulterated milk were confiscated and discarded from a supplier vehicle bearing registration number C-5052.

According to PFA officials, surprise inspections were carried out at well-known food brands located on MM Alam Road, G-1 Market Johar Town, and Lake City, under the supervision of the Additional Director General. The action was taken due to repeated non-compliance with previous warnings and failure to maintain mandatory hygiene and record-keeping standards.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid said that inspection teams observed extremely poor hygienic conditions, including dirty freezers, improper storage of meat and dairy products, unfiltered water usage, and insect infestation in food preparation areas. He added that food handlers were found working without the required medical fitness and training certifications.

He stated that substandard milk being transported to Lahore failed on-the-spot quality tests and did not meet the prescribed standards. The DG emphasized that equal and surprise inspections are being carried out at all food outlets regardless of their size or brand status.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Food Authority is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the availability of safe and quality food to citizens. He urged the public to support the authority’s efforts against food adulteration by reporting complaints to the PFA Helpline 1223.