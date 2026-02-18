PFA finalizes Ramazan action plan to ensure safe Sehar,Iftar

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has finalized a comprehensive action plan ahead of Ramazan under its mission of ensuring “nutritious Iftar and quality Sehri” across the province.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told media on Wednesday that special food safety teams would remain active in three shifts from the beginning till the end of the holy month to inspect Sehri and Iftar points. Directors and deputy directors across Punjab have been assigned specific tasks to strictly monitor food quality, hygiene standards and implementation of regulations.

The DG said that meals and ration prepared under the Nigehban Dastarkhwan programme were being closely monitored, while food handlers working at Sehri and Iftar cooking centres were undergoing mandatory training and medical screening. Food safety kits were also being distributed to handlers prior to Ramazan.

Inspection teams were already checking small and large food outlets during daytime, while 74 Ramazan and Sahulat bazaars across Punjab would be monitored to ensure the quality of essential food items. Special focus would be placed on high-demand items such as samosas, pakoras, beverages, cooking oil, ghee, milk and yogurt.

The DG made it clear that new food businesses set up during Ramazan must obtain licences and ensure food handler training and medical screening. Continuous inspections of newly established food points would be carried out to maintain standards.

Despite changes in milk supply timings during Ramazan, dairy shops and suppliers, particularly in Lahore and other districts, were being inspected before Sehri. Late-night blockades and checks would also be conducted to prevent the sale of substandard milk and food items.

A dedicated PFA bike squad would remain active to inspect Iftar points in streets and neighbourhoods.

The DG warned that strict action would be taken against those using substandard ingredients or frying food in unhygienic conditions. He also emphasised that keeping ready-to-sell food items uncovered is strictly prohibited. The Public Relations Wing had been assigned a special task to launch awareness campaigns on social media. Nutrition experts would participate in Ramazan special transmissions to educate the public on healthy dietary practices.

The DG said that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all available resources would be utilized to ensure the provision of quality and safe food throughout the holy month, adding that surprise inspections of Sehri and Iftar points would continue on a regular basis.