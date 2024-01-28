PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

DG KHAN, Jan 28 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a milk collection centre disposed of 900 litres of adulterated milk and seized a chiller on Sunday.
According to the PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided a milk collection centre at Chak 322 Chobara Layyah and the samples of milk were found to fail during the test. The poisonous milk was being prepared by adulterating chemicals. The quality of milk was checked by a modern lactoscan machine.
Substandard milk was being supplied to various grocery stores and bakeries. The hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were disposed of and a case was registered against the owners.

