PFA disposes of 980 adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 25 (APP):Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 980 liters of adulterated milk after holding pickets at the main highway, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The food safety team checked 13 vehicles carrying milk during the blockade, and the mixing of undesired ingredients was unearthed.

Overall, Rs. 10,000 were fined to owners of milk vehicles.

DG PFA, Asim Javed, said traces of water and chemicals, besides a shortage of essential fats, were discovered in the milk after checking through the lacto machine.

He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of commoners.

He said, “Milk is an essential product of living, but some nefarious elements are out and least care about the health of the people.”

He termed the adulterators criminals of society.

He appealed to the to the masses to cooperate with members of the Punjab Food Authority to deter the movement of the adulteration mafia in their surroundings.