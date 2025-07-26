PFA disposes of 30kg rotten meat

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 26 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday wasted 30 kilograms of foul-smelling and unhygienic meat in a raid in Bhakar.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, a PFA team raided a meat shop on Qasr-e-Zainab Road, seized unhygienic meat and destroyed it. The meat lacked certification from any authorized slaughterhouse and was unfit for human consumption after inspection by a veterinary officer.

The PFA spokesman said that the meat, emitting a foul odor, was confirmed to be from diseased animals and posed serious health risks to consumers.

Following the inspection, a case was registered against the shop owner for attempting to sell contaminated meat.

The swift action by the food authority helped prevent the sale of harmful meat to the public, he said

and encouraged citizens to report any such violation or complaints by contacting the PFA helpline 223.