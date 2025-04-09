PFA discards subpar drinks, fungus-infected pickle

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 09 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have seized

subpar drinks and fungus-infected pickle from Pul Rangu and Makhdoom

Pur Chungi.

According to PFA sources, the authority inspected a juice plant at Makhdoom

Pur Chungi and seized 2,000 liters subpar beverages, artificial sweeteners,

open synthetic colours and poor quality flavors.

In another raid, the team inspected a pickle manufacturing unit at Pul

Rangu and seized 500 kg fungus-infected pickles packed with branded

labels. The teams discarded all the confiscated commodities.

The teams imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on the owner of pickle unit and

Rs 150,000 on the juice plant for non-compliance of food safety regulations.