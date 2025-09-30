PFA discards over 13,000 liters of adulterated milk,600 packets gutka seized

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Sep 30 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Tuesday carried out a crackdown in Sialkot,Daska and Sambrial to provide safe and healthy food.

According to the PFA spokesperson,107 food points were checked,fines were imposed on seven outlets and one case was registered.

A milk shop on Eminabad road was sealed for selling adulterated milk.

The teams also destroyed 600 packets of banned gutka and more than 40-kg of adulterated milk.

In early morning checking, 61 vehicles and 12 milk shops with over 13,000 liters of milk were inspected.

Officials found poor cleanliness,flies and insects in kitchens,missing worker medical records and dirty washing areas with foul water.

The spokesperson said gutka can cause cancer and other serious diseases.

Strict action would continue against those selling unsafe food,he added.