PFA discards 8,000 ltrs of adulterated milk

LAHORE, May 04 (APP): Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a major operation against milk adulteration on Sunday early morning, discarding 8,000 liters of substandard milk in the provincial capital.

Working on the direction PFA Director General Asim Javed, the food safety teams inspected over 70,000 liters milk from 30 supply vehicles entering the city. The milk was tested using advanced Lactoscan technology and further analyzed in laboratories.

According to DG Food Authority, the discarded milk was found to be diluted with water, significantly reducing its natural fat content. The adulterated milk was reportedly being transported from surrounding rural areas to supply various shops in Lahore.

The DG said that PFA would continue rigorous enforcement to ensure the provision of safe and high-quality food across Punjab.

“No negligence will be tolerated when it comes to public health,” he added.