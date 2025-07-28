PFA discards 550kg spoiled pickle, 28kg unhygienic meat

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 28 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized unwholesome meat and pickle from various parts of the district.

According to PFA sources, food safety teams conducted inspections at multiple food production units and a poultry shop in different areas of Multan, including Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Ali Wala and near Khangarh road and recovered 28 kg meat and 550 kg pickle.

The teams discarded the seized products on the spot and imposed fine on the

accused.