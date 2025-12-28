PFA discards 5,500-litre adulterated milk, 640-kg diseased chickens

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted an early morning operation across Lahore, discarding 5,500 litres of adulterated milk and 640 kilograms of diseased and underweight chickens, while imposing fines totaling Rs. 250,000.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

PFA food safety teams inspected 90,000 litres of milk and 75,000 kilograms of meat supplied from the Gajjumata, Thokar, and Adda Plot areas. Adulterated milk containing powders and chemicals was immediately discarded, and chickens suffering from flu, low weight, and other diseases were removed from the market following a detailed examination by a veterinary specialist, who declared them unfit for human consumption.

The DG said that heavy fines were imposed and all substandard products were discarded immediately. He said that modern standard operating procedures (SOPs), aligned with international standards, have been implemented to ensure the quality of milk and meat.

He further stressed that food business employees must use aprons, head covers, masks, and gloves during work and noted that PFA teams are inspecting all food items in three shifts daily.

DG PFA stressed that there would be zero tolerance and no compromise on the quality of milk, meat, ghee, and water. He added that all milk and meat entering Lahore are being checked daily at markets and city entry points.

He urged the public to support PFA efforts against the adulteration mafia and report violations through the PFA helpline 1223.