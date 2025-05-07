PFA discards 30kg unhygienic meat, 15 litres substandard cooking oil, other items

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, May 07 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections in Multan and Khanewal, targeting restaurants, grocery stores, meat shops, dairy vehicles, and beverage manufacturing units.

Under the directives of the Director General of PFA, food safety teams inspected numerous

food points and penalized businesses violating hygiene and safety standards.

The teams seized and discarded 30 kilogramme of unhygienic meat, 15 liters substandard cooking oil, 30 liters of low-quality beverages, 15 liters of adulterated milk and 20 kg of expired food items.

In Multan, a meat shop near Aziz hotel, Chowk Sher Shah, was fined Rs. 40,000 for storing unhygienic meat in freezers and maintaining poor cleanliness. Near Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University, a bakery was penalized Rs. 50,000 for using rotten eggs in food preparation and for lacking valid medical certificates for its workers.

At M-5 rest area, two superstores were fined a total of Rs. 80,000 for selling expired food products. Additionally, two restaurants in the same area were fined Rs. 90,000 for using substandard spices and failing to provide water quality test reports.

In Kabirwala, a dairy transport vehicle was inspected and found to be carrying milk with low fat content. The adulterated milk was immediately discarded on-site.

In Fazal Colony, Mian Channu, a beverage unit was fined Rs. 15,000 for using expired coloring agents and bottling drinks in reused branded bottles.

Meanwhile, in Quli Bazaar, Khanewal, a restaurant was fined Rs. 50,000 after PFA teams discovered unhygienic conditions in freezers and prepared food being stored directly on the floor.