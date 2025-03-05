PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Mar 05 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its inspection drive across food points during Ramadan to ensure availability of safe and hygienic food.

Under the leadership of Director Operations Zubair Ijaz, the PFA conducted surprise inspections at renowned restaurants, fat rendering units, and various other food establishments.

During the crackdown, authorities confiscated 300 sachets of banned gutka, 50 liters of substandard oil, 20-kg of expired bakery items, and 10-kg of expired turmeric powder, all of which were immediately discarded.

As part of its enforcement measures, the PFA imposed fine Rs 345,000 on eight food business owners for violating food safety regulations. Additionally, a fat rendering unit was sealed in Industrial Estate due to the absence of traceability records for processed oil, and 2,200 liters of oil were seized.

A bakery on Suraj Kund road was fined Rs. 100,000 for poor hygiene, including the presence of expired food items and pest infestation in the processing area.

A fat rendering unit at Chungi No 14 was fined Rs. 30,000 for operating without a food license and producing oil under unhygienic conditions.

A renowned restaurant on Abdali Road was penalized Rs. 80,000 for storing food in dirty freezers and using open, unprotected spices.

A famous restaurant in Gulgasht was fined Rs 50,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation.

A paan shop in Chah Ghanewala was fined Rs 10,000 for selling banned gutka.

A superstore in Tehsil Chowk was penalized Rs 15,000 for stocking expired confectionery items.