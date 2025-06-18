PFA discards 25kg unsafe spices, imposes fine over violations

MULTAN, Jun 18 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown in south Punjab, penalising two food production units in Jehanian and Mian Channu for serious hygiene and safety violations.

Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ejaz led the inspection operations alongside food safety teams. The units, located in 3-Marla Scheme (Jehanian) and Small Industrial Estate (Mian Channu), were found guilty of using adulterated ingredients and violating food safety protocols.

During the inspections, authorities discovered that the production units were using low-quality ‘aam choor’ (dried mango powder) and starch to adulterate spices. Additionally, unhygienic practices were noted, including the use of chemical drums for storing water and food items, the use of unclean water during production, and raw materials stored directly on the floor.

The PFA teams immediately confiscated and destroyed 25 kilograms of unsafe spices on-site. Each production unit was fined Rs 150,000 for the violations.

Speaking on the matter, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that every step of the food supply chain – from production to distribution was being monitored.