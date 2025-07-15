PFA discards 2,500 litres of adulterated milk

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded approximately 2,500 litres of adulterated and unhygienic milk early on Tuesday morning.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 25 vehicles carrying milk at the Islamabad toll plaza in the Hakla and Thallian rest areas and tested around 120,000 litres of milk, of which 2,500 litres were found substandard and contaminated, and destroyed on the spot.

A total fine of Rs 148,000 was imposed on the drivers of the vehicles carrying substandard milk, he added.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, at 1223.