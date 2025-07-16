Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeDomesticPFA discards 2,325 expired cold drinks in Kot Addu
Domestic

PFA discards 2,325 expired cold drinks in Kot Addu

32
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH, Jul 16 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded over 2,325 expired cold drinks during a raid in Kot Addu.
According to Director Operations South,Shahzad Maggasi, the expired drinks were disposed of at Mohalla Shahinabad during a region-wide inspection of cold beverage stocks.
He stated that the wholesale point was sealed until the owner guarantees full compliance with safety standards and assures that such a serious violation will not be repeated.
PFA officials said the expired cold drinks were being openly displayed for sale to customers on a daily basis.
Director General(DG) Asim Javed warned that consuming expired beverages could cause life-threatening illnesses.
He added that the PFA will not allow anyone to endanger public health in pursuit of profit.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan