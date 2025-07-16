PFA discards 2,325 expired cold drinks in Kot Addu

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Jul 16 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded over 2,325 expired cold drinks during a raid in Kot Addu.

According to Director Operations South,Shahzad Maggasi, the expired drinks were disposed of at Mohalla Shahinabad during a region-wide inspection of cold beverage stocks.

He stated that the wholesale point was sealed until the owner guarantees full compliance with safety standards and assures that such a serious violation will not be repeated.

PFA officials said the expired cold drinks were being openly displayed for sale to customers on a daily basis.

Director General(DG) Asim Javed warned that consuming expired beverages could cause life-threatening illnesses.

He added that the PFA will not allow anyone to endanger public health in pursuit of profit.