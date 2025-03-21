PFA discards 200-litre substandard beverages, 50-kg expired items

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Mar 21 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams inspected soda water plants, sweet and bakery shops, grocery stores, and other food outlets on Friday and discarded 200 liters of substandard beverages and 50 kgs of expired and prohibited items.

Additionally, nine food outlets faced fines totaling Rs. 210,000 for violating hygiene and food safety regulations.

According to PFA officials, inspections were carried out in Katcheri bazaar Khanewal, Kabirwala, Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu, Jahanian, Abdul Hakeem, and other areas. Two soda water plants were fined Rs. 60,000 for using substandard ingredients. Four grocery stores were penalized Rs. 90,000 for selling expired cold drinks, banned China salt, and loose spices. A sweets and confectionery unit in Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu was fined Rs. 30,000 for low iodine levels in salt. Additionally, a supermarket in Kachehri Bazaar Khanewal was fined Rs. 20,000 for stocking substandard cold drinks and loose spices.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that special inspections are being conducted to eliminate expired and hazardous food items from the market. He emphasized that strict actions will be taken against those involved in the storage and sale of substandard food.