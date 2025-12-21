PFA destroys sewage-irrigated Potato crop during crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP): In a decisive move to protect public health, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi Division conducted a major operation in Hazro, District Attock, where authorities plowed and destroyed a potato crop spanning five kanals that was being irrigated with contaminated sewage water.

The action took place in Village Shah Dher, locality Gari, according to a PFA spokesperson. Teams used a tractor to completely uproot and discard the crop on the spot.

The spokesperson highlighted the severe risks associated with such practices, stating that crops grown with sewage water are highly detrimental to human health and can cause various dangerous diseases. “Irrigating food crops with sewage water is strictly prohibited across Punjab province,” he emphasized, adding that the authority is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against this grave violation.

This operation underscores PFA’s “farm-to-plate” mission to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public. The spokesperson affirmed that similar indiscriminate actions will continue in the future, with strict legal proceedings against those endangering human health.

Citizens have been urged to report any complaints related to food or agricultural produce by immediately contacting the PFA helpline at 1223.