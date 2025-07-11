PFA destroys 500 kg substandard meat

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 11 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi on Friday destroyed some 500 kilograms meat worth Rs 0.5 million for not being fit for human consumption.

According to a PFA spokesman, the substandard meat was being brought from Sargodha for sale at Bhabra Bazaar, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said the PFA continued to its crackdown against substandard meat. A PFA team stopped the vehicle full of meat at Waris Khan, which was later declared unsafe for human consumption by a veterinary doctor, he added.

All the 500 kg meat valuing around Rs 500,000 was destroyed on the spot, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against the accused and the vehicle was handed over to the police, he said.

The spokesman said the PFA team by taking timely action, saved the citizens from eating substandard meat.

He asked the citizens to contact the PFA Helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.