PFA destroys 260 liter juice

MULTAN, Mar 02 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown against the production and sale of fake beverages. In a recent raid at a juice point in Peer Colony, Street No. 1, PFA officials uncovered the production of substandard mango juice adulterated with artificial sweeteners. The juice, stored in chemical drums, was set to be packed with counterfeit labeling and sold in the market.

The food safety team promptly seized and destroyed 260 liters of contaminated flavored drinks and registered an FIR against the juice point owner.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to eliminating food fraud, particularly in beverages. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food-related activities on PFA helpline 1223.