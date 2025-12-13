Saturday, December 13, 2025
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat, seizes over 120kg

SARGODHA, Dec 13 (APP): Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intercepted a vehicle carrying over 120kg of rotten meat in the Sillanwali area on Saturday, arresting three suspects in a major food safety operation.
According to a spokesperson, a veterinary doctor inspected the confiscated meat on the spot and declared it unfit for human consumption.
The PFA team destroyed the substandard meat at a designated dumping site,while the transport vehicle was also seized.
The authority emphasized that its crackdown on unhygienic meat continues across the province to safeguard public health.
Citizens were encouraged to report any food or meat quality violations through the PFA helpline at 1223.
