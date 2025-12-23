PFA cracks down on sugar mill,seizes 200kg expired chemicals

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH , Dec 23 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday carried out a major enforcement operation against a sugar mill in Sanawan,recovering a large quantity of expired chemicals allegedly being used in sugar production.

According to the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority,around 200 kilograms of chemicals and other materials that had expired in 2024 were seized during the inspection and subsequently destroyed.

The sugar mill also fined Rs.500,000 for violating food safety regulations.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Director Operations South,along with the Deputy Director Operations. During the inspection,the PFA team also observed poor hygiene conditions and inadequate storage arrangements within the facility.

The DG PFA said the authority was taking indiscriminate action against elements posing a threat to public health and emphasized that such operations will continue across the province to ensure food safety standards were strictly enforced.