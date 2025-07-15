PFA cracks down on adulteration in Chiniot

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
CHINIOT, Jul 15 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) food safety teams on Tuesday launched a zero-tolerance operation against adulteration and counterfeit products in Chiniot.
Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that the teams are working tirelessly to ensure the quality and safety of food products.
According to laboratory analysis reports, a water plant was sealed and stopped from operating that tested positive for harmful bacteria. The use of such water can cause gastroenteritis and other stomach diseases. The plant will remain closed until it meets the required standards.
Food safety teams also inspected milk trucks, milk shops and milk collection centers, imposing a fine of Rs 53,000 on those selling substandard milk. During the inspections, a total of 149 checks were conducted, and fines worth Rs 92,000 were imposed for violating food safety laws. Additionally, 2 kg of rotten fruits and 2 kg of expired products were destroyed.
