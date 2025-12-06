PFA crackdown on food safety violations, fine issued

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 06 (APP):On the direction of Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Saturday carried out 80 inspections across the district to ensure food outlets comply with hygiene standards.

According to PFA spokesperson, during the operation,23 businesses were given improvement notices.

Six establishments were fined a total of Rs.185,000 for safety breaches.

In addition, one food sample was sent for lab testing, one complaint was addressed immediately and 4.5 kilograms of expired, unsafe food were seized and discarded.