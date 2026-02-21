Saturday, February 21, 2026
HomeDomesticPFA conducts 117 inspections in Gujrat
Domestic

PFA conducts 117 inspections in Gujrat

36
GUJRAT, Feb 21 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out 117 inspections across the district as part of a special campaign to ensure the implementation of food safety laws.
According to a PFA spokesperson, Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed led inspection teams to monitor compliance with food safety regulations at various food outlets.
During the crackdown, improvement notices were issued to 64 food points over hygiene and regulatory violations, while fines amounting to Rs158,000 were imposed on nine centres after violations were confirmed.
The teams also collected two samples for laboratory analysis and discarded 1.62 kilograms of expired and prohibited food items.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan