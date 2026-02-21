PFA conducts 117 inspections in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Feb 21 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out 117 inspections across the district as part of a special campaign to ensure the implementation of food safety laws.

According to a PFA spokesperson, Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed led inspection teams to monitor compliance with food safety regulations at various food outlets.

During the crackdown, improvement notices were issued to 64 food points over hygiene and regulatory violations, while fines amounting to Rs158,000 were imposed on nine centres after violations were confirmed.

The teams also collected two samples for laboratory analysis and discarded 1.62 kilograms of expired and prohibited food items.