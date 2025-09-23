PFA Chiniot cracks down on counterfeit mafia

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Sep 23 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)’s safety team, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, has arrested a counterfeiter on Tuesday who was manufacturing oil from fat and impurities near Rewa Chowk in Chiniot.

According to APP correspondent, over 50 kg of processed fat and other goods were seized, and a case was registered at the City Chiniot Police Station.

The PFA is continuing its operations against the counterfeit mafia on the orders of DG Muhammad Asim Javed. Daily inspections are being conducted at food points to ensure the provision of quality and safe food to the public.

During an inspection, the team sealed a Sweets and Bakers production unit for serious violations of laws. Over 5 kg of expired and prohibited ingredients were recovered, and hygiene rules were found to be violated.

The team has made the provision of safe and healthy food its top priority. Ongoing operations by food safety teams aim to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and protect public health.