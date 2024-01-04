PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

FAISALABAD, Jan 04 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) held inspection of over 99,000 food points during the year 2023.

According to an annual report of the Faisalabad division, issued here on Thursday, the PFA teams shut down 412 units, registered 127 cases and imposed heavy fines on 11,900 food outlets during the year.

A spokesperson for the authority said that vegetables which were being cultivated over 328 kanal lands in the division through water of drains were ploughed. Besides this, 27,000 liter poor quality drinking water, 4000 liter oil; 16,000 kg butter; 7500 liter fake carbonated drinks; 21000kg Gutka and 22kg other prohibited material were also disposed of during the year.

He said that 2144 samples of food items were sent to the lab for analysis of quality in the year.