10.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases
Domestic

Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases

7
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP): The Pest Warning Wing of the Agriculture department has issued an alert regarding wheat diseases.
A spokesman of the department said on Monday that some spots of brown and yellow rust have been observed on the wheat crop in Punjab. The current weather conditions are favorable for the spread of these diseases.
As per the Punjab Agriculture department recommendations, farmers should inspect their crops daily. If signs of disease appear in patches, they should consult local agricultural experts and spray only recommended pesticides on affected areas.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan