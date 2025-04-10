33.2 C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Peshawar witnesses surge in violence, crime during Ramadan: Report
Peshawar witnesses surge in violence, crime during Ramadan: Report

PESHAWAR, Apr 10 (APP):The provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had witnessed a sharp rise in violence and crime during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to a police report, 47 people were killed and 90 others injured in March alone, spreading fear and panic across the city.
The report further revealed that out of the total murder cases, only 26 suspects were arrested, while 129 individuals were taken into custody for attempted murder.These figures highlighted the growing severity of crime and violence in the city.
Additionally, the situation had not improved in April. In the first ten days of the month, a dozen more people had been murdered, and 15 others had sustained injuries.The ongoing violence had left citizens anxious and raised serious concerns about the city’s security.
Police officials had emphasized the need for stringent security measures to protect citizens and prevent further unrest in the city.
