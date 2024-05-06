Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays

Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays
PESHAWAR, May 06 (APP):Peshawar City Traffic Police Monday announced the driving license branch will remain open on Saturdays to better serve citizens.
According to the spokesperson, the branch will operate from 9 am to 5 pm, marking the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history for such a service extension.
Chief Traffic Officer Peshawar, Saud Khan emphasized that this decision aligns with the priority of prioritizing citizen facilitation. Previously, services were limited on Monday to Friday, he added.

