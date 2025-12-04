Peshawar police eliminate notorious “Lal Sher Group” in major strike

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):In a major early-morning operation, Peshawar Police successfully dismantled the notorious “Lal Sher Group,” which was wanted in multiple cases of extortion and other heinous crimes.

Police on Thursday informed, the group was feared across Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and surrounding areas for its involvement in terrorism, attacks on police, land grabbing and extortion activities.

According to police, the CCPO Special Operations Team conducted targeted raids in the areas of Porun Shangla and Shahpur, Peshawar. During fierce encounters, the two most-wanted proclaimed offenders, Lal Sher and Jan Sher, were killed in a police shootout in Shangla.

Both were wanted in dozens of cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, targeted killings of police personnel, attacks on law enforcement agencies, and illegal land grabbing.

Meanwhile, during a separate raid at the house of Ramzan Sher in Peshawar, his accomplices opened fire on the police. As a result of the exchange of gunfire, Ramzan Sher was also killed, while two of his associates managed to escape.

Police officials stated that with this successful operation, the criminal network known as the “Lal Sher Group” has effectively been eliminated. The group was considered a major threat to public safety in the region for a long time.

Police have termed the operation a significant success in the ongoing campaign against organized crime and extortion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.