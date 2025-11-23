Peshawar: City of cinema legends draws young film enthusiasts

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 23 (APP): Arriving hand in hand with her grandfather, young Malaika Khan (13) and her brother Ibrahim Khan (11) could barely contain their excitement as they stood before the ancestral home of subcontinent cinema icon Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar.

Dilip kumar’s four-marla house, located in Mohalla Khudadad near the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar, has been declared a protected monument by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government under the Antiquity Act of 1997, impressed Malaika and her brother, a resident of Pabbi Nowshera district.

“I have heard a lot about Dilip Kumar’s house and today my dream came true. Thank you, Baba Jan,” she told APP, her eyes gleaming with joy.

For Malaika, Ibrahim and many other young visitors, Peshawar is more than an ancient city rather it is a living museum of cinematic heritage.

The cinema legends born in Peshawar had ruled over subcontinent cinema both in Pakistan and India leaving lasting imprints in minds of film lovers

With a documented history spanning around 3,000 years, Peshawar has long been a cradle of artistic talent, producing or nurturing some of the biggest names in South Asian cinema.

Often dubbed the City of Artists, Peshawar is the ancestral home of Bollywood giants such as Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) and Raj Kapoor. Their families lived for generations in the narrow alleys surrounding Qissa Khwani Bazaar before migrating to British India in search of new opportunities.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor widely regarded as a pioneer of Indian theatre and film was a proud Peshawari Hindu Pathan who moved to Mumbai in 1930. His family went on to establish Bollywood’s most enduring dynasty, now spanning four generations.

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), one of modern Bollywood’s biggest superstars, also traces his roots to the same bazaar. His father, Taj Muhammad Khan, was born and raised in Qissa Khwani, and SRK visited the city several times in his youth to meet relatives, including his cousin Noor Jehan.

Within a 10-minute walk of these historic homes stands the ancestral residence of Dilip Kumar, born on December 11, 1922. He spent nearly 13 years in Peshawar before migrating to Mumbai in 1935, where his father established a fruit business.

“Dilip uncle was an inborn film star. Even as a child, he walked and talked like a legend,” recalled his nephew, Faud Ishaq, former President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). “His communication and leadership skills impressed everyone.”

Dilip Kumar went on to dominate Indian cinema for six decades, earning the titles King of Romance and Tragedy. His memorable performances in Naya Daur, Ganga Jamna, Devdas, Kohinoor, Babul, Andaz, Mashaal, and Karma left an indelible mark on film history.

“The history of subcontinent cinema is incomplete without Dilip Kumar,” said celebrated actor Javed Babar. “Bollywood’s timeline can be divided into two eras—before and after Dilip Kumar.”

Dilip Kumar received the Nishan-i-Imtiaz in 1998, Pakistan’s highest civil award, in recognition of his role in bringing the people of both countries closer.

According to Faud Ishaq, the actor held deep affection for Peshawar and even stated in his power of attorney that his ancestral home should be used for the welfare of Peshawaris.

During his visits in 1988 and 1998, thousands flocked to Qissa Khwani to catch a glimpse of the Mughal-e-Azam star. “We attempted to take him to his house around 1:30am to avoid the crowds, but even at that hour the area was jam-packed,” Faud said.

Dilip Kumar also visited Balahisar Fort and enjoyed traditional Peshawari dishes such as Chapli Kabab, Paya, and Bakarkhani brought from famed eateries near Ghanta Ghar. He cherished the local attire, often donning the Bhoski Qamees, white shalwar, Teli Chappal, and Karakuli (Jinnah) cap.

Assistant Director Archeology Bakhtzada Khan told APP that KP Government took possession of Dilip Kumar’s house and Raj Kapoor’s six-marla haveli in 2020.

Both structures have been declared protected monuments and will be converted into museums to honor the city’s legendary sons.

The city’s cinematic legacy extends far beyond Bollywood’s early icons. Film historian Muhammad Ibrahim Zia revealed that late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna was born in Peshawar in 1946 before his family migrated to India in 1947. His father, Mehr Chand Khanna, was a well-known businessman and former minister.

Peshawar is also home to renowned Pakistani film and television artists, including Muhammad Qavi Khan, Firdous Jamal, and Najeebullah Anjum, as well as Ghazal maestro Khayal Muhammad, each of whom enjoyed enormous popularity on the silver screen and TV.

As young Malaika stood gazing at Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home, she was not just witnessing a building but touching the legacy of a city that nurtured stars who shaped the cinematic identity of the subcontinent.

For Peshawar, these houses are more than historical sites rather they are symbols of an artistic spirit that continues to inspire film lovers across generations.

APP/fam