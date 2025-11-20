PESCO team removes 15 illegal power connections in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 20 (APP):A PESCO team removed 15 illegal electricity connections during a major operation against power theft conducted in Shahjehan Shaheed Town.

The operation was conducted on the directives of SE PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Hizbullah Khan Gandapur under the supervision of XEN Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmed.

The team also confiscated the wires used for the illegal connections.

SDO Irfanullah Marwat has forwarded requests to the Cantt Police Station for registering cases against those involved in power theft.

He said that electricity theft damages both the country and the department, adding that strict and indiscriminate actions against power thieves will continue in the coming days.