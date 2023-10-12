PESCO removes 9723 illegal connections; lodges 3547 FIRs

PESHAWAR, Oct 12 (APP):In on-going operations and crackdowns against power pilferage, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) had so far removed 9723 illegal connections and lodged 3547 FIRs against the accused.

According to the PESCO spokesman, 1518 people had been arrested and more than 343.5 million fines were imposed on the illegal consumers, adding that 43 industrial, 15 agricultural and 441 commercial illegal connections had been removed while the last day, 183 electricity thieves were caught.

He warned that as per the directives of PESCO chief no leniency would be shown to power pilferers and indiscrimination action were being taken.