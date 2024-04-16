PESCO notifies power suspension on some KP feeders

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP): Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 17th and 20th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 17th and 20th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power Supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Ghazi Barotha Circuit on 17th and 18th April from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Industrial, Hayatabad, Shabqadar, Peshawar University, Nowshera City, Nowshera Industrial, Jehangira, Mardan 2,3, Chakdara, Nizampur, Jalala, Katlang, Hussai, Dargai, Barikot, Batkhela, Timergara, Swat, Khwazakhela, Shangla, Madyan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Madian–Dir Transmission Line on 18th April from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Lal Qila Maidan and Dir grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.