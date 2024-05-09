PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, May 09 (APP):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from

Jamrud grid station on 10 th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Resultantly, it said consumers of Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayatabad Heath Care Hospital , Health Excelence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northmen Bottling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel,Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mika Steel Express 1,2,3,4, PHA feeders will face inconvenience. Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of Green Wood and Frontier Ceramic feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak Grid Station on 11th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly, consumers of Mian Ghar, Gulbela, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gullabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Gulozai, Muhammadzai and Jannah College feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12 th May from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bank Of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 10 th May from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kanju, Dheray , Kanju Cantt, Bara Banda, Qalagay, Kubal, Devlai, Dardyal feeders will face

inconvenience.