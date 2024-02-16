Election day banner

Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESCO
PESHAWAR, Feb 16 (APP):Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of Peshawar, Jamrud, Haripur and Balakot due to maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from  Jamrud grid station on18th and 25th February from 9AM  to 3 PM, resultantly consumers  Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayhatabad Heath Care Hospital , Health Excelence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Nothren Boteling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olampia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mica Steel,   Alhaj, BSF, Olampia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 18th and 25th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaukat Khanum feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station  on 20th and 23rd February from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, resultantly consumers of load management will be carried out on  132 KV Peshawar University , Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani grid connected feeders.
Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University  Grid Station  on 20th and 22nd February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara  feeders will face inconvenience
Power Supply will remain suspended from Burhan-Haripur Transmission Line on 18th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of  Hattar 1,2, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Khan pur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, power supply will remain suspended  from Warsak Power House Grid Station  on 19th ,20th and 21st February from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Warsak , Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th February from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Boi feeders will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 20th February from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kalabat Town Ship 1, Swabi Mera 1, T & T Colony, Chamba Project and Town 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services