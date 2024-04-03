PESCO, FIA disconnect power supply of defaulter govt departments

PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday disconnected the power supply to defaulter government departments.

The spokesman of PESCO said that the defaulter departments included the Excise Department, Anti-Corruption, Afghan Commissionerate, Working Women Hospital, Social Welfare, and Chief Engineer Public Health.

These departments were defaulters of more than three million and despite repeated reminders failed to deposit outstanding dues.