PESCO Dera Circle recovers over 760m dues

Dera Ismail Khan, Dec 12 (APP):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Dera Circle recovered Rs 760.1 million pending dues from the consumers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank during the last three months.

According to a PESCO official, the ongoing campaign against the ‘Kunda mafia’ and recovery from defaulters was in full swing in Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City division and Pesco Tank division.

While talking to media, Additional Chief Engineer Dera Circle, Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur said the drive against power theft and defaulters was started on September 7, 2023 following the directions of the federal government.

He said that PESCO staff have done effective operations in this regard collecting tens of millions of rupees from defaulters.

According to him, So far, Pesco Dera Circle recovered Rs 760.1 million pending dues from the consumers in the last three months, while 1523 cases against electricity thieves have been sent to the respective police stations, in which 1075 FIRs have been registered and 921 electricity thieves have been arrested.

Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur said that the crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.

He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load-shedding-free.