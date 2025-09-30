Tuesday, September 30, 2025
PESCO chairman urges KP CS for early recovery of abducted linemen

PESHAWAR, Sep 30 (APP):Chairman PESCO Board Hidayatullah Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah to discuss the abduction of five linemen from the Bannu Circle.
According to a PESCO spokesperson, the Chairman pressed for concrete measures to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped employees.
PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan also briefed the Chief Secretary about the incident in detail.
The Chief Secretary assured that all possible efforts would be made for the recovery of the abducted staff.
It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, five PESCO linemen were abducted by unknown persons in Bannu.
The spokesperson confirmed that so far there has been no trace of the abductors, nor have any demands been made.
